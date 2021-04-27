In the latest platform extension for the ITV/BBC Studios joint venture, meaning that the streamer is now accessible to over 90% of video-on-demand homes, BritBox UK is now available to Amazon Prime Video members in the UK with an add-on subscription.
The BBC Studios and ITV SVOD joint venture brings global audiences a collection of British TV shows and British box sets, drama premieres and live events. The collection includes brand new and recent programmes as well as classic British TV. Full boxsets include Downton Abbey, Broadchurch, Vera, Only Fools and Horses, three series of Gavin & Stacey and both series of Extras. BritBox is also the home of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple and Poirot and reality shows such as Love Island and original exclusive content including Spitting Image, which will return for a second season later in 2021.
Subscribers will also have access to original, exclusive content launching on the service next month including Secrets of the Krays, a three-part documentary on England’s most notorious gangsters, and The Beast Must Die; BritBox’s first original scripted drama starring Cush Jumbo and Jared Harris.
BritBox UK is available to Prime members for an additional monthly fee, via the Prime Video app to watch anytime, anywhere on smart TVs, mobile devices, and game consoles, or at Amazon.co.uk/channels. BritBox joins Prime Video Channels’ line-up of over 70 channels in the UK including live and on-demand entertainment and sports that are available as individual subscriptions.
