After a prolonged series of M&A activity in which it has enhanced the breadth of its bouquet, streaming provider Cinedigm has now entered into a partnership with leading Asia children’s animation firm Fantawild Animation, to launch linear streaming channel Fantawild.
The channel, set to refresh monthly with additional content, will feature films and series from the Boonie Bears franchise, said to be China’s current leading animated media property, as well as other animation brands like Kung Fu Masters of the Zodiac.
To give an extent of the potential of the new service, Cinedigm noted that The Boonie Bears property accounts for more than $435 million in annual toy and merchandise sales in China. The films have grossed over $500 million in box office; the television series are the most watched animation on over 200 channels and all three are the highest-rated programs in the history of CCTV (China’s national TV network) Children’s Channel.
Internationally, the titles have been distributed to more than 120 countries airing on Netflix, Disney, Nickelodeon and Hulu among other streaming services.
Cinedigm says that it is looking to capitalise on the brand’s popularity by distributing Fantawild’s programming across the broader OTT landscape and into the hearts of viewers across North America. Fantawild is already available on TCL, the number two manufacturer of smart TVs in North America, FreeCast (SelecTV) and Klowd TV. Consumers will be able to access the ad-supported content on TVs, digital set-top boxes, media-streaming devices as well as online.
Cinedigm plans to release new content every month, giving viewers fresh and exciting titles to watch. One of its most highly anticipated releases will be Boonie Bears: The Wild Life, which released theatrically in mainland China this past Lunar New Year and quickly grossed over $90 million in box office, despite cinemas being at limited capacity. Cinedigm will first release The Wild Life through on-demand and digital this summer for purchase and rental. The film will then find a home on the linear channel.
Commenting on what the deal could offer Cinedigm, chief strategy officer and president of digital networks Erick Opeka said: “Fantawild’s dedication to innovation has led the studio to become one of the world’s premiere animation companies. Through this partnership, Cinedigm is thrilled to launch a streaming channel dedicated to the studio’s most popular Movies and TV Series. As more consumers transition to streaming, the need for high-quality, branded family programming continues to grow. This demand has allowed us to bring this global phenomenon into homes across North America.”
“North America is one of the most important markets for us, and we have always been careful entering local platforms with our programs – the right strategy is crucial when we are talking about building our brands in one of the biggest media markets,” added Daisy Shang, president of Fantawild Animation. “Launching a Fantawild branded channel is a very significant moment for us, and we are happy to have such a great partner on our side to help us with it.”
