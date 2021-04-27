End-to-end contribution and distribution technology provider LiveU has revealed that its live streaming and remote solutions were used by 5stream to deliver what is claimed to be a unique grand slam tennis viewing experience at the recent Australian Open.
LiveU’s systems were said to have been selected by the Australian production company Australian production company for “innovative viewer engagement” and branding on behalf of the tournament’s official partner Mastercard. Live production was a key element in the sponsorship activation campaign, managed by local advertising agency McCann Australia to connect fans with the tennis via an immersive viewing experience. LiveU’s local partner, Pacific Live Media, provided the equipment and local technical support.
“With the social distancing restrictions and subsequent lockdown, we were determined to reach the fans stuck at home with a premium 4K 360° viewing experience,” said 5stream general manager Mitchell Kalika, explaining the project. “At the same time, we needed a cost-effective solution that was reliable and could easily be used as part of a remote production. In the end, the flexibility and efficiency of the LiveU LU800 solution exceeded our expectations, we simply adjusted it to meet our production needs as we went along, switching between single and multi-camera feeds. It was almost like a swiss army knife with multi-camera, live streaming and DataBridge all on the same device.”
The LU800 production-level unit saw use in covering the tournament, enabling a multi-camera sports production with live 360° feeds streamed in 4K to Mastercard’s YouTube channel to providing virtual fan experiences with a behind-the-scenes look at the tennis in real-time. The same unit was also used to cover the tournament from multiple angles with high-res, fully frame-synced feeds, and as a DataBridge with wireless connectivity for direct high-quality data streams on-the-go.
“As full service live streaming experts, 5Stream is truly creative in their use of LiveU technology,” added LiveU Asia general manager Yaal Eshel. “This remote production, over the course of 14 days, took the live coverage to a higher level providing an incredible tennis experience for virtual fans at home.”
