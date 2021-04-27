Aiming to enable Bavarian audiences to continue to receive free-to-air local and regional HD TV channels via satellite, Bayerische Medien Technik (bmt) has extended its distribution partnership with satellite operator SES.
bmt is a subsidiary of the Bayerische Landeszentrale für neue Medien (BLM), the regulatory authority for new media in Bavaria, and of the Bayerischer Rundfunk (BR), the Bavarian broadcasting association. bmt receives funding from the Free State of Bavaria, enabling the broadcasting of 14 free-to-air channels, including local TV stations from Munich and Nuremberg, to audiences across Bavaria.
The multi-year agreement with SES will see bmt continue using the ASTRA craft at its prime TV neighbourhood at 19.2 degrees East to broadcast Bavarian local TV channels in HD.
“The increasing viewership and high popularity ratings of the current programming in the past two years show how much viewers appreciate reliable information from their region, especially in the news-heavy times of the pandemic,” commented BLM president Siegfried Schneider. “With the transmission of local TV programmes via SES’s ASTRA satellites, we are able to successfully reach the widest audiences and bring their favourite content in HD quality.”
“SES’s partnership with bmt underscores the growing significance of regional TV offerings and the value local content brings to audiences that look for a tailored viewing experience,” added Christoph Mühleib, managing director of ASTRA Deutschland. “With our prime satellites at 19.2 degrees East, we ensure consistent delivery of local programming to the millions of viewers in Bavaria with the best image and sound quality.”
