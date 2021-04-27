In an expansion of its existing catalogue of content from the leading media company, streaming and social platform Filmzie has released new content from all3media International.

The new content includes reality cooking show content including Culinary Genius USA, Masterchef Junior US, Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares, Worst Bakers in America, The F Word and the Gordon Ramsay documentary Shark Bait. Award winning New Zealand shows The Almighty Johnsons and Westside and Australia’s Anzac Girls are also new additions to the catalogue as well as supernatural dramas Ghost Hunter and Apparitions and bio-dramas Elizabeth 1 and The Real Mary Poppins.

This is an expansion of the existing Filmzie catalogue of all3media International content which currently includes British television drama such as Lynda La Plante's The Commander, Accused, Extremely Dangerous with Sean Bean, Ultimate Force on the Red Troop of the SAS, Field of Blood and Secret State plus comedy including Fresh Meat, Honest, Beaver Falls and Skins.

Viewers can access Filmzie content for free through its advertising-based video-on-demand (AVOD) model. Filmzie is available as a linear channel on Samsung TV Plus and on Fire TV, iOS and Android apps, or filmzie.com.