Telecom systems provider Tolka has launched TV AnyWhere, a solution designed to enable broadcasters to provide full support for personalised advertising without needing a return feed.

TCAS (Tolka Conditional Access System) is integrated to ensure secure delivery while TV AnyWhere works in conjunction with three hardware elements from ADTH plus a software app.

Tolka's DTV USB Dongle for Android is a compact device which can be plugged into an Android smartphone, tablet or smart TV. DTV signals can be received via a simple antenna attachment. Users gain a personalised viewing experience without eating into their service data allowance.

Tolka's WiFi Transmitter for Android and Apple iOS receives DTV broadcasts and automatically converts them into wifi signals for sharing with nearby Android and iOS devices.

The Tolka Home Gateway is a combined TV receiver and hub designed for direct connection to the household internet router. The hub can be used by several people at the same time, enabling all smartphones, tablets and smart TVs in the home to receive terrestrial, cable, and satellite sources via wifi.

Tolka's AIRial app is compatible with Android and Apple mobile devices. It can also be used with Android TV, Apple TV, LG WebOS, Samsung Tizen and many third-party smart TVs.