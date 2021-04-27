Canadian public educational broadcaster Knowledge Network has upgraded its playout facility near Vancouver with a software-based channel creation solution based on Imagine Communications’ Versio integrated playout platform and ADC automation.

Publicly funded and commercial free, Knowledge Network broadcasts and streams local and international content 24/7, with a mix of documentaries, arts and culture, prime-time dramas, and children’s programming.

Oliver Eichel, director of broadcast technology and IT at Knowledge Network, commented: “We were looking to replace our ageing playout system with a reliable solution that had a roadmap for continued development and a responsive support network.

“Imagine’s in-depth understanding of broadcast workflows and continuous development of its product lines, including special features that we requested, gave us confidence to make this transition. The Imagine team provided exceptional support throughout the entire implementation process ― from planning to commissioning, to go live.”

Added Glodina Lostanlen, chief sales officer at Imagine Communications: “We are excited to welcome Knowledge Network to the worldwide family of broadcasters who rely on the proven combination of Versio and ADC for secure, flexible, dynamic playout. Versio has become the industry’s playout platform of choice by delivering tiered solutions to fit any budget and all channel creation needs ― whether you’re planning an infrastructure refresh or making the transition from SDI to IP or the cloud.”