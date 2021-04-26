Leading AVOD service Pluto TV is to unveil on 5 May with what it claims will be a “bold” new update and expansion of its Hispanic category with nearly 50 channels and 20,000 hours of content from 85 media partners in a newly branded form.
The existing Pluto TV Latino service will now be known as Pluto TV en español and the launch will see US Hispanic offerings double totalling over a fifth of Pluto TV’s overall channel line-up. Pluto TV says the renaming is designed to reflect and appeal to the rich tapestry of the US Hispanic community. The expanded category will be home to over 45 channels, a combination of renamed, existing, and 20 all-new channels.
Pluto TV en español is said to have been designed to have broad appeal with a heightened focus on curated channels to deliver a wide variety of programming, using series, themes and genres that are unique to the Mexican, South American, Central American, Puerto-Rican and Caribbean cultures. The hand-picked content will feature multiple genres including movies, reality and scripted series, news, novelas, anime and more with select titles available on-demand. The category will contain both dubbed and Spanish original language content.
“In 2019, we introduced a dedicated category for US Hispanics offering thousands of hours of free, Spanish-language, premium streaming entertainment and followed in 2020 launching Pluto TV across 17 Latin American countries,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming explaining the launch. “Now, we are building on that strategy and success by bringing even more programming, channels and genres to meet the increasing demand for streaming throughout the US Hispanic community. Pluto TV en español delivers the best of both worlds, a dedicated category of nearly 50 curated channels reflecting the multi-ethnic, multilingual diversity of the community alongside an additional 200 channels of streaming entertainment in English.”
Working with Pluto TV’s existing content partners, Pluto TV en español will feature exclusive hit series and channels including CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, Narcos, America’s Next Top Model, 007 en español and Nosey casos alongside sports, news and a multitude of programming that goes beyond the traditional offerings seen across most Hispanic media entities. For the first time, Spanish-speaking news programming will debut in the category with EuroNews, EstrellaTV, Estrella News and Telefe noticias. New channels to the category also include: Cine XOXO, ¡¡Cine jaja!!, Nashville en español, Viaje a las estrellas, Emergencia 911, Mundo paranormal, Hell's Kitchen en español, Sony Canal Comedias, Entre nosotras, Sony Canal Escape Perfecto, Nosey escándalos, beIN SPORTS XTRA en español, Naruto en español, and Yu-Gi-Oh! en Español.
For the sake of what the AVOD service says is ease of discovery, Nick Latino, Nick Jr. Latino and Bebecito Bum y sus amigos will remain in the Pluto TV KIDS category and Vevo Latino and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap in the Pluto TV MUSIC category.
Pluto TV en español is said to have been designed to have broad appeal with a heightened focus on curated channels to deliver a wide variety of programming, using series, themes and genres that are unique to the Mexican, South American, Central American, Puerto-Rican and Caribbean cultures. The hand-picked content will feature multiple genres including movies, reality and scripted series, news, novelas, anime and more with select titles available on-demand. The category will contain both dubbed and Spanish original language content.
“In 2019, we introduced a dedicated category for US Hispanics offering thousands of hours of free, Spanish-language, premium streaming entertainment and followed in 2020 launching Pluto TV across 17 Latin American countries,” said Tom Ryan, president and CEO, ViacomCBS Streaming explaining the launch. “Now, we are building on that strategy and success by bringing even more programming, channels and genres to meet the increasing demand for streaming throughout the US Hispanic community. Pluto TV en español delivers the best of both worlds, a dedicated category of nearly 50 curated channels reflecting the multi-ethnic, multilingual diversity of the community alongside an additional 200 channels of streaming entertainment in English.”
Working with Pluto TV’s existing content partners, Pluto TV en español will feature exclusive hit series and channels including CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, Narcos, America’s Next Top Model, 007 en español and Nosey casos alongside sports, news and a multitude of programming that goes beyond the traditional offerings seen across most Hispanic media entities. For the first time, Spanish-speaking news programming will debut in the category with EuroNews, EstrellaTV, Estrella News and Telefe noticias. New channels to the category also include: Cine XOXO, ¡¡Cine jaja!!, Nashville en español, Viaje a las estrellas, Emergencia 911, Mundo paranormal, Hell's Kitchen en español, Sony Canal Comedias, Entre nosotras, Sony Canal Escape Perfecto, Nosey escándalos, beIN SPORTS XTRA en español, Naruto en español, and Yu-Gi-Oh! en Español.
For the sake of what the AVOD service says is ease of discovery, Nick Latino, Nick Jr. Latino and Bebecito Bum y sus amigos will remain in the Pluto TV KIDS category and Vevo Latino and Vevo Reggaeton & Trap in the Pluto TV MUSIC category.