Two of the leading players in the international licensing industry, Studio 100 Media and Mediatoon Licensing, have embarked upon a collaboration whereby the former will take over the licensing for well-known IPs from the Mediatoon portfolio over the coming years.
The contract includes the German-speaking territories as well as all licensing activities in Benelux (via the licensing team at Studio 100 Benelux), Eastern Europe and Nordics.
Part of the agreement includes the series Bobby & Bill, Little Furry, Martin Morning, Ernest & Rebecca, The Fox and the Badger Family (except GSA) and Marsupilami, which are all broadcast in primetime slots on KiKA, ZDF and on Benelux TV channels. They are also available on Amazon, YouTube or Kixi. Those properties enable Studio 100 Media to establish a broad program of content-driven products. But also in other categories, new approaches to develop exciting products are conceived and implemented on the basis of market experience.
In addition, Studio 100 Media's international licensing team will also drive the licensing of Mediatoon’s popular classics like Lucky Luke and Yakari in Benelux, Poland and the Nordics to extend their international presence.
“We are really proud to start a new collaboration with Studio 100 Benelux and Studio 100 Media, our new licensing agents in GSA, Northern and Eastern Europe,” comments Jérôme Leclercq, general manager of Mediatoon Licensing. “Mediatoon Licensing’s portfolio fits perfectly with Studio 100’s catalogue, the professionalism and the licensing strategy of Studio 100 definitely convinced us to choose them as partners to develop our properties in these territories.”
