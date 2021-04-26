No more than 9% of TV executives wish to return to full time, permanent office working following the pandemic while there is a mountain to climb in terms of diversity according to the inaugural the first TellyCast/ WorkShare Consulting Content Industry Monitor.





The results of what is envisaged to be the first of a series of surveys to test the health of the international TV industry showed that the results showed that the vast majority of TV industry office workers were looking forward to a balance of working environments in the future with nearly half of all respondents preferring either three days per week (26%) or two days a week (21%) back in their regular pre-pandemic office space.



Three-fifths TV executives were found to have worked longer hours during the pandemic with an increase in stress during the pandemic with 55% reporting an increase in stress. Perhaps a contributing factor was video calling as 43% found they went on too long.



Nearly a fifth (19%) of respondents are generating revenues exceeding those pre-pandemic and 34% expect this to take 12-18 months from now to see revenues return to pre Covid levels. Additionally, 77% are either extremely confident or confident about retaining employment in the next six months with little sign of the recession hitting jobs confidence in the TV industry this summer.



However, one of the worrying findings in the survey was that it noted there was “a mountain to climb in terms of diversity in TV with a massive 83% of respondents seeing a lack of BAME (Black, Asian & Minority Ethnic) representation in the industry.



