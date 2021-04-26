In a multi-year agreement designed to provide coverage of the leading motorsport event in Spanish speaking territories throughout Central and South America, Formula E has announced a new media partnership with Argentina’s Claro Sport to show each race of the 2020/21 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.
The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship is a single-seater motorsport series that uses only electric cars and season 7 will begin on 26 and 27 February with a double header in the dark of Diriyah in Saudi Arabia
The new deal will see Claro Sports will provide localised Spanish-language commentary of the action to appeal to fans across the Latin American region in countries throughout Central and South America, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay.
Coverage in each of the 17 territories which Claro Sport covers, will include both races at the inaugural Puebla E-Prix – a double-header at a brand new location for Formula E in Mexico. Every race and qualifying session will be live across Claro Sport, Claro Video and marcaclaro.com, with three highlights shows in the week after a race, and all content, also on demand on Claro Video and marcaclaro.com.
We are pleased to welcome Claro Sport as the latest media partner joining us for Season 7 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship,” said Formula E chief media officer Aarti Dabas. “Claro Sport allows us to showcase Formula E across Central and South America across linear, OTT and digital channels, with a mix of live action and on-demand content. Local language coverage will help us to grow our audiences, who can join us this weekend, live from Valencia.”
“Claro Sport are looking to bring exciting, next generation sports action to fans across Latin America and our partnership with Formula E is certainly going to deliver that,” added Claro Sport chief Joe Aboumrad. If the opening rounds of Season 7 are anything to go by, our audiences are in for close-contact, all-action, wheel-to-wheel racing and it will be pure entertainment from this unpredictable electric racing series.”