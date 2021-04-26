 Global OTT revenues set to double from 2020-2026 | Media Analysis | Business | News | Rapid TV News
In a clear indication that the massive surge in streaming is set to persist, a study from Digital TV Research is predicting that global revenues from over-the-top (OTT) TV episodes and films will reach $210 billion in 2026, up from $106 billion on 2020.
Moreover, said the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report, in the 138 countries covered by the study, the top five will command two-thirds of global revenues by 2026. This proportion is down from 71% in 2020, revealing said the study that the rest of the world will grow at a faster rate. About $23 billion of revenue will be added in 2021 alone.

The US OTT market is forecast to maintain its path as the world’s largest TV market, growing from generating $46.18 billion in 2020 to $56.19 billion at the end of 2021 and $88.23 billion by 2026. Digital TV Research, said this would mean that the US would have a 42% share of global revenues by 2026 in a market that was far from mature.

Of the extra $104 billion in revenues forecast to be between 2020 and 2026, China is set to add $8.4 billion to reach to $24 billion. Japan will add $4.5 billion to double to $9.2 billion. India will increase by $4.7 billion to more than triple to $6.7 billion. The UK is set to continue to be the third largest OTT market by 2026, edging out Japan with $9.92 billion. The UK is forecast to have an OTT market worth $6.89 billion at the end of 2021.

Looking at the platform’s where revenues will be generated, the Global OTT TV and Video Forecasts report observed that subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) revenues will climb by $59 billion between 2020 and 2026 to $126 billion. SVOD’s share of the total will dip slightly from 62% in 2020 to 60% in 2026. Advertising video-on-demand (AVOD) revenues will increase by $39 billion between 2020 and 2026 to $66 billion - 32% of total OTT revenues by 2026, up from 26% in 2020.


