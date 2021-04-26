Evoca uses the broadcast standard ATSC 3.0 and Enensys TestTree’s products monitor the content along the video delivery chain, from the contribution to the ATSC RF distribution.

Evoca President and CEO, Todd Achilles, said: “The visibility of the quality of our video is fundamental to our business, which is continuously evolving in this competitive landscape. We made the strategic decision to select Enensys as the partner for some of our key operational needs because their solution was a match for our specific technical requirements. TestTree’s StreamProbe is a reliable and versatile platform that helps guarantee end-to-end video monitoring of our teleport.

Added Carmen Kerloc’h, Product Manager at TestTree: “We are delighted to be working with Evoca and Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark on this innovative project on ATSC 3.0 and Cloud installation. Our complementary solution for Head-End and RF transmission allows us to meet Evoca’s needs for 24/7 monitoring, be in the cloud or in Boise offices. This collaborative work enabled Evoca to solve latency issues during the network deployment and quickly showed the interest of a monitoring system in Next Gen TV.”

StreamProbe enables Evoca to control the quality of the content received from content providers after the encoding, as well as after the DASH packaging for ATSC 3.0 and broadband access. It will raise alarms for any Quality of Service (QoS) delivery errors as well as experience issues detected (QoE – video or audio artefacts) at the Evoca encoding platform or at the cloud-based packaging, origin and CDN (Content Delivery Network) level. EdgeProbe complements the real-time monitoring by analysing the STL distribution and ATSC 3.0 OTA signals at the 2 low-power stations Evoca owns in Boise, Idaho.

For Evoca, Enensys created a distributed hybrid architecture based on datacentre, cloud and on-premises based solutions which simultaneously deliver the content in ATSC 3.0 (OTA) and in broadband (OTT), offering Evoca the capability to seamlessly switch content from one network to another. Thanks to the TestTree solution, Evoca is able to detect and anticipate all potential issues from contribution failure and encoding mistakes to all CDN and Open Internet network-related problematics: latency, synchronisation, and content availability.