Set 15 years ago on Israel's golden coast and inspired by real events, Line in the Sand stars Tshai Halevi (The Grave, Fauda) as Alon, an idealistic and morally unshakable police detective who leaves behind a high-flying career to return to his home town. Finding a city in turmoil and the residents in the grip of tyranny, Alon is forced to engage with the gangster on his terms, which means the only way to take the crime lord down is to become the very thing he despises. As the tense stand-off escalates, Alon is left asking himself where the line between right and wrong lies.



Produced by Koda Communications, the first two episodes of Line in the Sand premiered as a double bill on 25 January, securing viewing shares of 29.6% and 25.2% respectively, with an average share of 27.2% across its eight-part run. Line in the Sand is Israel’s most-watched TV drama since 2015.



"Line in the Sand launched our 2021 drama slot on Keshet 12 - a slot in which we’ll broadcast at least eight dramas and comedies," commented Karni Ziv, Keshet Broadcasting’s head of drama and comedy. "Following the success of season one, both here in Israel and in terms of interest around the world, we have greenlit the second season to satisfy the viewers' curiosity about the continuation of the story. We are grateful to continue to be the home of leading Israeli dramas, both in Israel and in the world."