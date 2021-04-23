Aiming to safeguard premium live and VOD content from illegal redistribution, content protection services provider Friend MTS has expanded its partnership with Akamai to offer content owners, broadcasters and operators an intelligent edge platform for securing and delivering digital experiences.
The new smart server-side A/B variant watermarking solution will be based on Friend MTS ASiD OTT Edge-switched technology and Akamai’s Access Revocation technology. Akamai customers now have access to an additional method of watermarking premium content with an accelerated watermark extraction.
When combined with Akamai’s Access Revocation solution, this provides a remediation of live and VOD content streams if piracy is detected. A member of Akamai’s Media Technology Partner (MTP) programme, Friend MTS is adding to its existing ASiD 3rd Generation solutions – ASiD Embedded and ASiD OTT Client-composited – with this most recently launched watermarking technique as part of their secure fourth-generation forensic watermarking solutions.
Designed to address a range of content protection scenarios, ASiD 4th Generation along with the new ASiD OTT Edge-switched proprietary technology works to secure high-value content and revenue across broadcast and OTT devices, clients and apps. Friend MTS’ watermarking technologies remain fully compliant with the MovieLabs Specification for Enhanced Content Protection, and enable the industry to prevent content theft and other business-affecting activities.
Explaining the relevance of and aims of the new collaboration, Friend MTS chief executive officer Jonathan Friend said: “With Akamai as our long-term valued partner, we continue our important work of developing and deploying content protection technologies at scale that serve to proactively prevent content theft as the media industry increasingly faces highly sophisticated real-world piracy threats. Now with ASiD 4th Generation, we’re delighted to integrate ASiD OTT Edge-switched with Akamai’s Watermark Token system to offer maximum protection with ASiD’s end-to-end functionality for all operator and service provider distribution workflows.”
“Our latest collaboration with Friend MTS brings an expanded content protection offering for our joint customers, giving them the ability to rapidly terminate delivery of content to devices that have been identified as sources of piracy,” added Akamai director, media product marketing Ian Munford. “ASiD OTT Edge-switched works well with our wider suite of anti-piracy services, including Access Revocation, which has proven to be very effective in stopping pirate attacks.”
