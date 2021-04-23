TV and video ratings and measurement firm Nielsen has enhanced its service to provide what it claimed as a unique view of the streaming landscape for advertisers, networks, studios, digital publishers and financial investors.
The new Nielsen Streaming Video Ratings is a syndicated service reported via Nielsen’s NPOWER audience insights platform and provides visibility into total viewership and advanced audience demographic insights by streaming platform alongside linear TV ratings. The measurement firm says that armed with such a holistic view of total TV time, media buyers can make more informed decisions about their advertising investments while sellers can better assess competition and understand audience composition to better monetise their premium content.
Putting the enhancement into context, Nielsen said that as viewing consumption continues to shift across linear and streaming services, it has become business critical to have full visibility into viewership trends across linear TV, video-on-demand (VOD), subscription and ad-supported streaming services and audience demographic information such as race/ethnicity, household income, device types inside the home and location.
It calculates that the share of US homes that can stream has gone from 18% to 25% in only a year’s time—a seven percentage point increase in a behaviour that continues to see audience adoption and increased use. It stressed that this type of audience shift was even more acute when looking at certain age and ethnic demographics, crucial insights for the entire media ecosystem to understand when creating, licensing, marketing and even casting talent of content.
Nielsen assured that the Streaming Video Ratings will allow content creators, studios, platforms and advertisers to know which demos are engaging with the content, where content opportunities may be, which platforms are gaining momentum, and why, and which categories are driving the most engagement. The new service will deliver insights into how much streaming behaviour is happening on the TV screen, how the various streaming providers compare, what devices are being used to stream and how different audience groups stream.
In an example of the new metric’s application, Nielsen said that the Streaming Video Ratings found that among homes that were streaming capable, Netflix now accounts for about 7% of total time to the TV. In addition, more than a third of streaming capable homes accessed between three and four SVOD services per month, but nearly half of homes also used an ad-supported VOD (AVOD) service as well. Beyond SVOD and AVOD, linear streaming, such as vMPVD apps.
“By 2024, it’s estimated that streaming platforms will have amassed 210 million subscribers, which represents a staggering number of consumers and a major shift in media habits,” explained SVP product management Nielsen Kevin Rini. “Now more than ever, it’s important for our clients to have a clear understanding of the streaming landscape, both from a program or content perspective, which our SVOD service does, as well as at a macro view of audience consumption that takes into account the total use of streaming platforms comparable to linear TV.
At launch, Nielsen Streaming Video Ratings will include viewership details from 10 top streaming platforms as well as seven categories of apps including subscription-based, ad-supported, network, social, gaming as well as multichannel video programming distributors (MVPD) and virtual MVPD apps.
