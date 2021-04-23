A steady rise in the adoption of over-the-top (OTT) based video services by consumers seeking new content will be a key driver to negligible compound annual growth of 0.9% in pay-TV services revenue in India from now until 2025 says research from GlobalData.





The India Pay-TV Forecast study predicts steady decline in cable TV subscriptions and falling average spend per pay-TV account in the country leading to revenues to grow from US$3 billion in 2020 to US$3.1 billion in 2025. GlobalData expects cable TV subscriptions to decline at a CAGR of 0.6% between 2020 and 2025 while the average monthly spend per pay-TV account drops from US$1.49 to US$1.40 over the same period.



Yet even though cable TV is on a marked downward trajectory, it is set to remain as the largest pay-TV platform in the country until 2024, surpassed by direct-to-home (DTH) only by 2025. IPTV subscriptions are projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 19.4% through 2020-2025 supported by fast-improving fixed broadband penetration in the country.



In terms of the key players, Dish TV is forecast to lead the pay-TV services market in India during 2020-2025, driven by its stronghold in the DTH segment and with what the analyst regards as its keen focus on delivering high-quality pay-TV content to drive subscription gains. The service recently expanded its services in Upper Assam State and the rest of the Northeast region under its D2H brand, offering 650 plus channels and services including popular high-definition (HD) channels and exclusive active services.