The service has launched in the UK and Germany and will expand to other European markets later this year, available exclusively to Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet owners.

Samsung TV Plus currently has 94 channels, including Vevo Pop, Teletubbies, Bloomberg Tv+, as well as new channel Comedy, which will host shows including Russell Howard’s Good News and Taskmaster Best Bits.

From the 28 April the service will also be accessible via Samsung’s new app, Samsung Free, which can be opened by a single swipe right once the device is opened. Samsung Free encompasses, news, gaming, podcasting and video, making it easy for users to access content from the home screen of their mobile device. It will be on all Galaxy S20 series phones that upgrade to R OS, replacing Samsung Daily and preloaded on to all new devices.

Observing as to why the company was making the move, Gus Grimaldi, Head of Product Services, Samsung Europe said audiences should have the flexibility to consume content in whatever way suits them and this app will ensure that consumers have access to high-quality shows and blockbusters for free whenever they want it.



“The launch of Samsung TV Plus on mobile and tablets across Europe will allow us to deliver premium content to viewers on the go, on the user’s terms," he added.

“Consumers have busy lives and flexibility is crucial. We hope to allow them access to entertainment in ways that fit into their busy schedules as the world opens up again. With Samsung TV Plus, audiences are able to access their favourite shows for free whilst brands and advertisers are able to reach hard to find users within a premium OTT environment.”