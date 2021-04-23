AT&T’s advanced advertising company, Xandr has seen significant increases in premium video and connected TV (CTV) spend on its platform for the first quarter.

Product advancements across video and CTV buying and selling spurred the significant growth, as well as tools and partnerships in support of the bespoke needs of marketers across verticals.

Total digital video spend on Xandr’s platform – globally, across Xandr Invest’s DSP and Xandr Monetize’s SSP and ad server – grew 75% YoY in Q1 2021. The primary driver of this video spend growth across the platform is CTV, with total global platform spend up 235% YoY. Video now represents 35% of overall spend on Xandr’s platform.

Growth in international platform spend is contributing significantly to Xandr’s overall global platform growth. Total platform spend in Xandr’s markets outside the US grew 30% YoY, with video spend up 55% YoY and CTV spend up 211% YoY.

Global spend on Xandr Invest grew 35% YoY, with spend specifically on CTV jumping 205% YoY, as Xandr scales strategic relationships through the demand chain, from agencies and holding companies to brands and direct marketers. Meanwhile, global seller revenues on CTV inventory, through spend on Xandr Monetize, grew 391% YoY.

Xandr’s parent company AT&T has also had a successful first quarter after deciding to refocus its business on three fronts – direct-to-consumer, wireless and broadband.

