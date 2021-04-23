Univision’s newly launched free Spanish-language streaming service PrendeTV has added four more channels to its line-up, including Cristina, a channel dedicated exclusively to Univision’s iconic El Show de Cristina talk show, and the network’s first entertainment show to premiere on the platform.

The new channel offerings also include an expansion of children’s content with the launch of PrendeTV Junior, and the addition of new series and telenovelas on the Series de Suspenso and Novelas y Risas channels.

PrendeTV Junior features children’s programming including La Fauna de Fanny (Willa’s WildLife), Harry y su Cubeta de Dinosaurios (Harry and His Bucket Full of Dinosaurs) and Meteor y Sus Amigos (Meteor and the Mighty Monster Trucks).

Novelas y Risas spotlights novelas from Comarex and Globo, such as El Tiempo No Para (Time Doesn’t Stop), while Series y Suspenso features drama from Caracol, Globo and RCN, including Infiltrados (Undercover) and El Laberinto (The Labyrinth).

PrendeTV is available free of charge across mobile and connected TV devices Amazon Fire TV, Apple (iOS and tvOS), Google (Android phones and TV devices), Roku and via the web on prende.tv.