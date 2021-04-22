Israeli independent studio Federation Entertainment has finalised several major global sales for its latest series Blackspace, described as a “riveting” psychological thriller that takes place in an Israeli high school.
The company says that its foundation heralds a new breed of independent studios, focusing on the creation, production, financing and distribution of high-quality original productions for the global marketplace.
Written by Anat Gafni and Sahar Shavit and directed by Ofir Lobel, Blackspace is co-produced by Drama Team (Chaim Sharir, Mosh Danon) and Federation Entertainment (Pascal Breton, Lionel Uzan) for Reshet 13.
The 8 x 60’ series begins with what looks like a normal morning at a small-town high school in Israel but turns into a nightmare when anonymous masked figures commit a massacre leaving four students dead. Chaos reigns between terrified parents as an investigation ensues. The lead detective knows this school well as he himself experienced a trauma many years before.
Named after the app that the students use to communicate, Blackspace is a psychological thriller that focuses on the hidden and secret lives of teenagers. As parents, do we know who our children really are?
Blackspace has been sold to RTL (Germany) and NPO (Netherlands) and to Latin America to a streaming service, while Netflix has bought the remaining territories as part of a worldwide deal. Federation Entertainment holds worldwide rights to the series while Israeli broadcaster Reshet announced that Season 2 is in the works, following on from the success of the series in Israel.
