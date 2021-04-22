In a significant expansion into one of the leading advertising video-on-demand (AVOD), VICE Distribution, the global distribution division of VICE Media Group, has secured a new partnership with Pluto TV in the US for over 215 hours of premium non-scripted programming.
The selection of programming from across VICE Media Group includes true crime, factual documentary, entertainment and lifestyle. Pluto TV will launch library titles including the first two seasons of Dark Side of the Ring and Cyberwar, the first season of The Devil You Know, Black Market (pictured) and I Was A Teenage Fellon, as well as past series of F*** That’s Delicious, Gaycation, Weediquette and Hate Thy Neighbour. All titles originally aired on VICE TV.
“This significant partnership signals our commitment to the accelerating AVOD space as we continue to diversify our distribution strategy,” said Bea Hegedus, Global Head of Distribution, VICE Media Group, commenting on the move. “We’re excited to be joining Pluto TV’s line-up of world-leading content creators and bring Vice’s distinctive and bold programming to new audiences across the US.”
The content will be featured and programmed across multiple Pluto TV channels including Spike Pluto TV, Logo Pluto TV, Pluto TV Pro Wrestling, Food TV, Pluto TV Lives, Pluto TV Travel, Pluto TV True Crime, as well as available on-demand.
“Pluto TV consistently works to bring our audiences the best selection of premium, hand-curated programming, and this partnership with VICE Distribution will add the captivating content that has made VICE a globally-respected brand,” added Amy Kuessner, SVP content partnerships, Pluto TV. “Our audience can access this unique slate of new content that ranges from true crime to lifestyle entertainment and beyond — all for free.”
