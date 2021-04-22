As the exclusive commercial and TV rights holder for the FIM MotoGP World Championships, DORNA Sports has turned to Grass Valley for essential workflow technology to support live production of the 2021 Grand Prix motorcycling season which has 19 MotoGP events in 15 countries.
Hundreds of millions of racing fans tune into MotoGP Grand Prix events and to meet consumer demand for a high quality experience of the live action, DORNA requires scalable and reliable solutions. At every event, DORNA has to handle different sources and feeds, with several partners requiring various formats and deliveries. Kahuna M/Es and the on-board FormatFusion3 technology, equip DORNA’s teams with multiformat operations, supporting any combination of SD, HD, 1080p and 4K UHD. FormatFusion 4 technology supports HDR conversion at M/E level, allowing operators to handle SDR and HDR in parallel for live productions.
To meet these needs, DORNA is deploying the Grass Valley Kahuna 6400 production switcher to handle the array of formats and feeds that typically challenge the production of moto racing events, including at the recent Grand Prix event in Portugal. With the Kahuna switcher, DORNA teams can operate workflows across several separate locations, frequently spanning thousands of kilometres. For example, a frame could be used by teams at the Australia circuit while another panel will be located and utilised by teams in the DORNA master control room in Barcelona, Spain, with no delay or compromise on the quality of the production workflow.
“Production for the 2021 season will call for several special requirements due to the exigent conditions and technical challenges of producing live sporting events,” said Daniel Laviña, technical director of DORNA. “Grass Valley’s solution provides our team with the assurance that it can reliably and flexibly handle these challenges along with the operational capacity for remote production.”
