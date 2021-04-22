DISH Network has selected Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its preferred cloud provider and will construct its 5G network on AWS, as part of a collaboration agreement.

Both companies will work to transform how organisations and customers, including AWS and Amazon, order and consume 5G services or create their own private 5G networks.

DISH is deploying the first standalone, cloud-based 5G Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) in the US, beginning with Las Vegas later this year. It will connect all of its hardware and network management resources through AWS to enable secure, rapid scaling and innovation as well as on-demand responsiveness to customers’ wireless needs.

As DISH deploys its network, the company is partnering exclusively with vendors offering cloud-native technology, bringing them together on AWS to provide DISH customers with greater flexibility and control of their 5G-enabled solutions.

DISH will use AWS Outposts and AWS Local Zones to build its network in the cloud, enabling customers to apply the breadth and depth of AWS capabilities to innovate low-latency 5G applications and services for a wide range of industries.

Charlie Ergen, DISH co-founder and chairman, commented: “Through this collaboration with AWS, we will operate not just as a communications services provider, but as a digital services provider harnessing the combined power of 5G connectivity and the cloud. Together, we will enable our customers to take full advantage of the potential of 5G. Our approach will revolutionise wireless connectivity by giving customers the ability to customise and scale their network experience on-demand.

“As a new carrier, leveraging AWS and its extensive network of partners enables us to differentiate ourselves by operating our 5G network with a high degree of automation, utilising the talent of AWS-trained developers and helping our customers bring new 5G applications to market faster than ever before.”

Added Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon Web Services: “DISH’s cloud-native and truly virtualised 5G network is a clear example of how AWS customers can use our proven infrastructure and unparalleled portfolio of services to reinvent industries. This collaboration means DISH and its customers can bring new consumer- and enterprise-centric services to the market as quickly as they’re created to deliver on the promise of 5G. Together, we’re opening the door to new technologies that will transform factories, workplaces, entertainment, and transportation in ways people have only dreamed.”