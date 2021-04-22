Vertu partnered with Ubicom Ventures, a special purpose investment entity in partnership with Dejero management, to complete the transaction and pave the way for accelerating the company’s growth.

Founded by Bogdan Frusina (pictured left), and led by Bruce Anderson, CEO (right), Dejero is headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, with offices in the US and UK, and a global distribution network.

Explaining her company's rationale for the investment, Lisa Melchior, founder and managing partner of Vertu, said: “Canada’s technology ecosystem is thriving, and we are excited to be playing a vital role by actively partnering with premier companies that are at critical points of inflection in their growth and scale.

“Dejero exemplifies a Vertu investment; the company has an established world-leading technology solution and is accelerating its expansion into multiple global markets. We are thrilled to be partnering with Bruce, Bogdan and the entire Dejero management team on this exciting new chapter for the company.”

Added Anderson: “Vertu is the perfect partner for us. They bring deep software sector expertise and decades of experience investing in large, global tech businesses, so they understand where Dejero is heading. We are excited to collaborate with the Vertu team on our plans to accelerate our growth and achieve our strategic goals.”