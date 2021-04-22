Virgin Media has successfully delivered next-generation 2.2Gbps broadband speeds to homes in Southampton and Manchester in real-world trials.

The speeds – around 40 times faster than the local average broadband speeds – were delivered via Virgin Media’s existing, future-proof cable network using DOCSIS 3.1 broadband technology, which brings faster, more reliable broadband speeds to customers’ homes. Last September it conducted similar trials in Thatcham, Berkshire.

It carried out the proof-of-concept trial, using its latest router, the Hub 4, to showcase the future speeds which can be delivered via its existing fibre network, without the need for additional infrastructure or civil engineering works.

The perfromance stats have been verified using tools from SamKnows – technical partner of UK broadcast and telecoms regulator Ofcom– which measures broadband performance.

Jeanie York, Virgin Media’s Chief Technology and Information Officer, said: “We invest more than £1 billion into our network every year to deliver leading connectivity today, but our talented teams never stop pushing forward to ensure we’re ready to power our customers’ connectivity needs for whatever comes next.

“Our services are being relied on and used more than ever before, and these innovative trials in Manchester and Southampton demonstrate how Virgin Media’s existing network is fit for the future with hyperfast, multi-gigabit broadband speeds delivered straight to customer homes.”