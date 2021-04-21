Promising to bring “bold and fresh entertainment” to its core online video offer, Roku is to re-brand content from its Quibi acquisition in January as Roku Originals for launch on The Roku Channel.
After crashing and burning in a matter of months, millennial-focussed short-form premium mobile TV streaming service's Quibi was 2020’s biggest disappointment. However despite the lack of mass uptake, the service did have a roster award-winning shows and in January 2021 Roku acquired exclusive global distribution rights to the Quibi content and promised to make it available for free on an ad-supported basis in 2021.
Offering award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries, to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals will aim to give viewers free access entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. More than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen unreleased series, will debut for the first time on The Roku Channel this year.
Roku Originals will also be the brand name for future original programming for The Roku Channel, the home of free, ad-supported entertainment on the Roku platform, for viewers in the United Kingdom. Additional details on the launch of Roku Originals will be released in May 2021.
“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” said Sweta Patel, vice president of engagement growth marketing, at Roku commenting on the service. “We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it's relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”
Roku Originals will join The Roku Channel’s line-up of more than 25,000 free movies and programmes. In addition to Roku streaming players, The Roku Channel is available on Hisense Roku TV models plus NOW TV and Sky Q devices.
Offering award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries, to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals will aim to give viewers free access entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. More than 75 Roku Originals, including a dozen unreleased series, will debut for the first time on The Roku Channel this year.
Roku Originals will also be the brand name for future original programming for The Roku Channel, the home of free, ad-supported entertainment on the Roku platform, for viewers in the United Kingdom. Additional details on the launch of Roku Originals will be released in May 2021.
“Every day, millions of viewers turn to The Roku Channel to find quality programming they love,” said Sweta Patel, vice president of engagement growth marketing, at Roku commenting on the service. “We’re thrilled to introduce this award-winning and diverse portfolio of entertainment under the Roku Originals brand – it's relevant, fun and thought-provoking TV that has something for everyone from the best talent in Hollywood, including Anna Kendrick, Chrissy Teigen, Lena Waithe, Idris Elba, Kevin Hart, and Liam Hemsworth. The Roku Channel is the place for incredible, free programming and we are excited to bring this premium content to the biggest screen in the home.”
Roku Originals will join The Roku Channel’s line-up of more than 25,000 free movies and programmes. In addition to Roku streaming players, The Roku Channel is available on Hisense Roku TV models plus NOW TV and Sky Q devices.