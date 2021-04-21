British multi-channel broadcaster UKTV has made an excellent start to 2021, recording its highest-ever first quarter of the year enjoys highest ever Q1 share of viewing, a 41% year-on-year increase in direct-to-consumer views.
Citing BARB Adults 16+ and individual programme data, the network had a 4.73% Q1 share of viewing driven mainly by the popularity of UKTV Originals, core channels Dave, Drama, Gold, Yesterday and Alibi as well as on-demand service UKTV Play. Overall, younger viewers (16-34) also increasingly found the network, Q1 21 viewing was 10% up on the same time a year ago.
UKTV's seven channel network grew its viewing share to 4.73% between 1 January and 31 March 2021, generating the broadcaster’s highest ever Q1 share and a year-on-year growth of 8.6%. It also achieved an 8.6% increase in share growth for adults; 16-34s, 10.1%; and ABC1s, 11.2%.
Comedy entertainment channel Dave has witnessed a significant number of 16-34s tuning in throughout the first quarter of the year, 20% more compared with the same period last year. This growth was attributed to new and returning UKTV Originals including Mel Giedroyc: Unforgivable (pictured), Meet the Richardsons (S2) and Hypothetical (S3). The channel has also increased its viewing share by 4% year-on-year.
Drama remained the number one non-PSB owned channel in the UK, its share up 17% year-on-year, and March was its best month ever. Death in Holy Orders, the feature-length murder-mystery thriller based on the PD James book, consolidated to 696k viewers, the channel’s second highest TX for a show ever and the most watched show on the channel for the year so far. Last Of The Summer Wine and Death in Paradise made up the other top shows on Drama for Q1 2021.
February and March 2021 were also record months for share of commercial impacts (SOCI). For UKTV’s seven channel network, it achieved a SOCI of 8.08% and 8.72% respectively. Compared with the same period last year, UKTV grew its overall SOCI by 8.3% to reach 8.32%. The standout channel in SOCI Drama, which had its highest such measurement on record in March (2.98%), significantly higher than its previous highest SOCI month which was 2.80% in May 2020.
Alibi, Dave, Gold and Yesterday also achieved SOCI growth during this time. UKTV’s SOCI for 16-34s has also grown to 6.12%, the best the network has seen for six years. In addition, Dave has had 29% year-on-year SOCI growth for 16-34s for the quarter.
“UKTV achieved record viewing in 2020 and I’m so pleased to see that momentum continuing into the first quarter of this year, driven by brilliant programming - be that our original shows, global acquisitions or viewer favourites from the BBC archive,” said UKTV CEO Marcus Arthur commenting on the results.
“Starting the year with a strong SOCI, viewing share, impressive ratings and more viewers than ever, particularly 16-34s, is evidence that our growth strategy is on the right trajectory. It is also testament to the hard work of colleagues across the business throughout a difficult year for many. As we enter and adapt to another period of change, everyone here at UKTV is focussed on continuing to deliver brilliant new shows for viewers to enjoy.”
