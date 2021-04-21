During April and May Rakuten TV will roll out a total of 166 new channels in 16 markets through TV Plus. The roll-out has started with the launch of new channels in Denmark, Finland and Norway, followed by Belgium, Luxembourg, Portugal and Ireland planned for May.

The enhanced line-up includes a number of free-to-air channels including Africanews, Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Quicktake and Euronews.

Rakuten TV has also landed at TV Plus in Sweden and the Netherlands with the launch of seven premium channels.

The new channels will be available on the TV Plus service in Samsung Smart TV devices from 2016 onwards in the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Austria, Switzerland; and in Samsung Smart TV devices from 2017 onwards in the rest of the markets.