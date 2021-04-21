In a move that it says will provide marketers and global partners with an all-in-one brand activation platform that removes complexity from the lifecycle of creative asset management, creating the first independent global platform for marketers, Extreme Reach (ER) is to acquire digital asset management provider Adstream.









Adstream is claimed to be the world’s most powerful cross-media advertising content delivery platform, enabling brands and agencies to manage, deliver and report on campaign assets at scale. 400 Adstreamers, across 33 offices, support over 7,000 customers with more than 2 million deliveries each year, reaching over 77,000 media destinations worldwide at pace and with security.



ER believes that t



“Our companies have shared a mission from day one to connect and simplify every inter-related step in



“In joining Extreme Reach, we provide brands worldwide with a competitive edge, enabling them to move quickly and flawlessly, with more insights at their fingertips,” added Adstream CEO, Daniel Mark. “Our companies share a common philosophy and are aligned at a strategic level. In joining Extreme Reach, we answer the call from our global clients with the integration of video ad serving and talent and rights management to all we do today. Together we are excited for this defining moment, not only for our clients around the world but also for our teams as well.”



The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, upon approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Advisory Board. Upon closing of the deal, 400 Adstream employees will join Extreme Reach and three The TV and video advertising asset management solution provider believes that the acquisition will help repair a fragmented advertising and marketing ecosystem. It adds that at present, marketing and advertising ecosystems confront an increasingly fragmented media landscape, particularly when it comes to video. The multitude of platforms, channels, tech partners, and asset formats needed to reach consumers on every screen have added untold complexity and friction in rights management and in the relay race between the many teams who launch and manage campaigns. As legacy, error-prone manual processes reach the breaking point, brands need a transformative reset.Adstream is claimed to be the world’s most powerful cross-media advertising content delivery platform, enabling brands and agencies to manage, deliver and report on campaign assets at scale. 400 Adstreamers, across 33 offices, support over 7,000 customers with more than 2 million deliveries each year, reaching over 77,000 media destinations worldwide at pace and with security.ER believes that t hrough the acquisition , marketers in all regions of the world will be able to work cohesively in a centralised platform from concept to campaign launch to reuse and storage of assets. The combined offering will provide global creative asset management, talent and rights management, video ad serving and TV/CTV/OTT activation, creating a single data-rich deployment platform.“Our companies have shared a mission from day one to connect and simplify every inter-related step in brand campaign activation , no matter how complex the media landscape becomes,” said Extreme Reach CEO and co-founder Tim Conley. “This acquisition gives us the global scale to transform creative asset management and omni channel campaign activation worldwide, setting a new standard that meets today’s challenges. I look forward to working with Adstream’s talented leaders and global teams to combine the best technology of both companies, solving marketers’ need for a comprehensive solution. By coming together, we establish a new paradigm for success -- for our clients and ourselves -- now and for the future.”“In joining Extreme Reach, we provide brands worldwide with a competitive edge, enabling them to move quickly and flawlessly, with more insights at their fingertips,” added Adstream CEO, Daniel Mark. “Our companies share a common philosophy and are aligned at a strategic level. In joining Extreme Reach, we answer the call from our global clients with the integration of video ad serving and talent and rights management to all we do today. Together we are excited for this defining moment, not only for our clients around the world but also for our teams as well.”The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021, upon approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Advisory Board. Upon closing of the deal, 400 Adstream employees will join Extreme Reach and three Adstream executives will take on leadership roles within the combined business: Daniel Mark, as chief strategy officer, Katie Nykanen as chief product officer and Tim Emly, as SVP Finance.