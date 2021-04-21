Through the agreement, KATCH will offer autonomous industrial-grade private wireless networks for businesses in the region and KATCH also intends to ease and simplify 5G private wireless deployment in the region, which is the nerve centre of automotive and high-tech manufacturing in Japan. Private wireless networks enable the manufacturing, automotive and industrial sectors to deploy IoT, machine learning, AI and automation for efficiency, safety and productivity gains.

“With many companies acting as beacons of manufacturing excellence, there is a huge concentration of industrial companies in Aichi Prefecture," noted Tatsuya Yamada, executive vice president, KATCH Network. "Given Nokia’s 5G expertise we can now help Aichi-based manufacturers to benefit from reliable and secure, high-bandwidth networking, which delivers the hyper-fast connectivity and low latency essential for Industry 4.0 use cases.”

Added Donny Janssens, head of customer team, Nokia Enterprise Japan: “Private wireless networking is a crucial component of manufacturing’s digital transformation. By offering high-performance 5G networking to businesses locally, KATCH will play an important role in strengthening the region’s leadership for manufacturing innovation.”

KATCH will begin the commercial launch of its private wireless network offering in Q2 2022. Initially with three base stations in the first phase, full deployment will comprise more than 100 cell sites. In addition to end-to-end 5G network infrastructure, Nokia and local systems integrator CTC will provide integration and ongoing services.