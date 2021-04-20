In a further boost to its plans to extend coverage of its all-electric motorsport series in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Extreme E has announced that beIN MEDIA has secured the non-exclusive broadcast rights to the debut season of the series across 24 countries in the region.
The Extreme E season began with the inaugural race in Saudi Arabia on April 3, and will go on to visit Senegal (May 29-30), Greenland (August 28-29), Brazil (October 23-24) and Patagonia (December 11-12).
As well as highlighting a variety of environmental issues including, desertification, rising sea levels, glacier retreat, deforestation and ice melt, the series hopes to raise awareness of the climate emergency by mixing sport with purpose to inspire change. Extreme E aims to leave behind a long-lasting positive impact through its legacy programmes and showcase the performance of all-electric vehicles in extreme conditions, promoting their adoption of electric vehicles in the quest for a lower carbon future for the planet.
Some of the biggest names in motorsport have founded teams including Formula One World Champions Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg with teams X44 and Rosberg X Racing respectively. Fellow Formula One star Jenson Button has not only founded a team – JBXE – but will also be behind the wheel. Teams will be gender balanced.
beIN SPORTS will air live races, highlight shows and the series' 20-part magazine programme, Electric Odyssey. With broadcast on satellite in 4K and Full HD, the beIN experience is also available on mobile, tablet, computer and other home devices through beIN CONNECT.
Commenting on the deal, Duncan Walkinshaw, director of programmes at beIN MENA said: “We are delighted to broadcast Extreme E to our millions of subscribers all across the Middle East and North Africa. Extreme E is not only committed to raising awareness of climate change, but it is also focused on promoting gender equality and creating a level playing field for all, with 50% of its drivers being women. By broadcasting the series, we look forward to shining a spotlight on the inspiring women in motorsport, aligning with the ambition behind our beINSPIRED project.”
Extreme E chief marketing officer Ali Russell added: “This is another great broadcaster relationship for Extreme E and I’m delighted beIN Group will be showing our unique sport for purpose. Our inaugural X Prix in AlUla, Saudi Arabia was a great success and we can’t wait to continue the race for both our planet and to crown the very first Extreme E champions as we look ahead to our second X Prix – the Ocean X Prix – in Lac Rose, Senegal at the end of May. It is going to a great spectacle for fans across the world.”
In addition to beIN MEDIA, Extreme E is available from over 40 global broadcasters such as Tencent, SABC ITV, FOX Sports, Insight TV, Eurosport and ESPN, covering regions including North America, Asia and Europe. The series is also on TikTok and the platform pulled in 18.5 million organic views for the inaugural X Prix of the Extreme E electric off-road racing series.
