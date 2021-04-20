OTT and smart TV solutions provider ZEASN has announced a partnership with video advertising platform SpotX and AI-driven video personalisation firm Nowtilus to power the content monetisation of ZEASN’s WhaleLive free live streaming platform.
In terms of the partnership, SpotX, the global will serve as ZEASN’s end-to-end ad tech provider facilitating inventory management and access to OTT inventory through its Total Connect+ solution, and the Serverside.ai open ad insertion platform from Nowtilus will work as server-side ad insertion (SSAI) provider.
The project will begin centred around providing dynamic ad insertion and a personalised viewer experience for newly launched channels within ZEASN’s free streaming channels hub WhaleLive on Philips TV devices. The English- and German-speaking territories in Europe will serve as the starting point, with more countries to follow. The collaboration with SpotX is also designed to open up new opportunities for media buyers to place their ad campaigns around WhaleLive's premium inventory on Philips smart TVs. With technology purpose-built for video, SpotX’s will be employed by some of the largest media owners and publishers in the world right now.
ZEASN says that Nowtilus’ Serverside.ai brings additional value to the table due what the developer says are “significantly enhanced” monetisation possibilities with targeted advertising enabled by server-side ad insertion. This says ZEASN will push the feature set within the connected TV ecosystem to new boundaries, as the spectrum of advertising possibilities is opened to new players. It adds that with addressable TV, sophisticated targeting of viewer preferences can be realised.
Furthermore, the company says that the capabilities of server-side ad insertion (SSAI) can now allow WhaleLive to provide the viewing experience that users already know from watching classic linear broadcast TV.
“Consumption of streaming services on connected TVs (CTVs) has grown rapidly at the moment, and is the same as CTV programmatic advertising,” said ZEASN chief operating officer Winson Chen. “We are absolutely excited to work with Nowtilus and SpotX, having Serverside.ai and SpotX’s solution both successfully integrated in WhaleLive, we can present smart TV users with full entertaining offering and drive greater engagement. The joint solution definitely can help us efficiently maximise our platform’s advertising capabilities.”
“For us, teaming up with ZEASN was a great opportunity to extend the footprint to high class TV devices and to harness the full potential of ad personalisation to huge user groups,” added Nowtilus managing director Patrick Knippel.
“In the past year, over-the-top (OTT) TV viewing has grown exponentially with audiences migrating towards this flexible and personalised format,” remarked SpotX EMEA VP Platform Sam Wilson. “ZEASN is at the forefront of this shift, providing advertisers with new opportunities to buy premium content in an environment loved by audiences. SpotX is delighted to work in partnership with ZEASN and Nowtilus to provide the technology to help power this solution across Philips TVs.”
