The solution is being used by Cowles Broadcasting to enable dynamic ad insertion (DAI) for its launch on the NewsON service.

Broadcasters, content creators and digital publishers who use FUEL’s automation, encoding and distribution solutions, can take advantage of FUEL’s server-side ad trigger solution. Using ad triggers, applications or distribution platforms can include advertising cue points (SCTE-35), which enable ads to be inserted downstream by a third-party DAI vendor. In the case of Cowles, Google has been used, which is common practice for many of the Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) channels today.

Cowles Broadcasting is using the new FUEL feature to expand its distribution of local news content and to create monetisation opportunities for its stations, who are providing live streams, with the necessary ad cue points, on the NewsON local news network.

Ron Stitt, VP and general manager at NewsON, said: “We’re delighted to be adding Cowles Broadcasting to our growing roster of local news providers. The ability to open up advertising opportunities is a critical factor in online distribution agreements today, and FUEL is providing the basis for new ad revenues no matter what device the viewer is using.”

Added Neal Boling, general manager at Cowles’ KHQ-TV: “Our launch with NewsON is great for viewers across the country who want to keep up with the news that matters to them in the most accessible way. Bitcentral has become a highly valuable partner in helping us expand our ability to distribute our news and sports content across all digital platforms. FUEL continues to not only help us extend our reach considerably, but also to maximise monetisation opportunities while providing a true TV experience.”

Greg Morrow, general manager FUEL at Bitcentral, said: “It’s a real privilege to be extending our work with Cowles, to help it to grow its audience reach and advertising revenue opportunities through NewsON. Reaching audiences across multiple platforms can be a real challenge, and monetisation adds an extra layer of complexity beyond that. It is absolutely critical that streams are dynamic enough to handle the advertising nuances of the most popular devices, like Roku and Samsung TV. This new FUEL enhancement solves a common challenge in OTT streaming today, that of monetizing channels effectively across disparate audiences.”