Having just ended a year that saw unprecedented usage of the on-demand, catch-up and live TV service, the BBC iPlayer has started 2021 with a band, recording its seen its best quarter on record with over 1.7 billion streams in the first three months of the year.
Data from the BBC has revealed that the BBC’s streaming service has grown 22% on the same period last year, driven by the success of new titles like The Serpent and Bloodlands, returning big hitters including Line of Duty and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and popular box sets like Pretty Little Liars, Spiral and Not Going Out.
As well as the first quarter of 2021 being part of the biggest three-month period on record, January 2021 was found to be the iPlayer’s most successful month, with 652 million streams. The first full week of the month, 4–10 January, was the biggest week ever, with 163 million streams. 10 January 2021 marked the iPlayer’s best single day with programmes streamed 26 million times - driven partly by four very popular third round FA Cup matches streaming live on iPlayer, including non-league minnows Marine v Tottenham Hotspur.
The first episode of cult crime thriller The Serpent has been the iPlayer’s biggest episode of the year so far, having been streamed a massive 6 million times. The box set of the exotic, international series – which stars Tahar Rahim and Jenna Coleman as serial killer Charles Sobhraj and his accomplice and girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc – was streamed a total of 33 million times between January and March on iPlayer. The series also produced the top performing episode this year to date with 5.892 million streams for its first episode.
The returning series of watercooler drama Line of Duty has also been a hit with viewers, as the first episode of AC-12’s latest case saw over 3.6 million streams in just 11 days up to the end of March. The previous series have also performed strongly on iPlayer, with the Line of Duty box set streamed 35 million times in the first three months of the year. Also popular was the first episode of crime thriller Bloodlands, the new series produced by Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio and based in County Down in Northern Ireland. Traces was also a big hit on iPlayer.
Commenting on the ratings and data, Dan McGolpin, director, BBC iPlayer and Channels said: “BBC iPlayer is getting more viewing than ever in 2021 thanks to new must-watch series like The Serpent and Bloodlands, returning big hitters like Line of Duty and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK plus a broad range of box sets now available including Pretty Little Liars, Spiral and Not Going Out. It’s not just the amount to choose from which is improving but the look and feel of iPlayer has also been changing with exciting innovations coming soon.”
