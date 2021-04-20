Arabic streaming platform Shahid VIP has joined forces with Samsung to launch its own branded button on smart TV remote controls across the MENA region.

Those investing in a new Samsung smart TV during the launch phase of the new branded button will receive a complimentary subscription to Shahid VIP, ranging from three months to one year, depending on the model purchased as well as the location.

Sam Barnett, CEO of Shahid VIP owner MBC Group (pictured), commented: “Two of the biggest brands in entertainment are coming together to provide a game-changing experience for at-home viewers. This is the first time Samsung has integrated a MENA-based streaming service on its TV remote. And this makes Shahid VIP easier to watch for an even bigger audience this year. Our latest partnership with Samsung Electronics helps us in achieving our goal to increase the reach of Shahid regionally and globally.”

Added Sungwan Myung, President of Samsung Electronics Middle East and North Africa: “It’s extremely exciting for us to be partnering with the region’s number one broadcaster and the world’s leading Arabic streaming platform. After leading the global TV market for 15 consecutive years, our innovations at Samsung continue to put users first by providing localised, exclusive experiences. Our partnership with Shahid VIP provides our users an extensive library of premium content that caters to a variety of tastes.”