Hindi language youth channel The Q India has revealed its forthcoming array of animated original content.

Akbar Birbal Poster The Q IndiaNew shows will include legendary characters and their cultural importance like Ramayana, Mahabharata, Panchatantra stories, Akbar Birbal (pictured) and Vikram Betal in a fresh format, aimed at both younger and older viewers.

Tanya Shukla, Programming Head, The Q India, said: “At The Q, we are committed to infusing the broadcast universe with fresh concepts and a unique line-up of content that engages the youth and also makes their world inclusive for the whole family. Television in Indian homes is the last frontier where the family still gathers. With a bouquet of shows from varied genres that is perfect for new India’s homes, we will bring the very best of entertainment from an expanded horizon of new age online content creators.”

Earlier this month, The Q India reached its 2021 goal of distribution to 100 million TV householdsreached its 2021 goal of distribution to 100 million TV households as a result of launching on both DD Free Dish & Dish TV.


