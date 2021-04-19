Sports channel DAZN and Yamaha have teamed up to launch For The Fans, a project aimed at bringing live sports to as many fans as possible in various environments through remote cheering.

In May 2020, Yamaha released the beta version of Remote Cheerer powered by SoundUD, an application that allows users to enjoy remote cheering while activities at many sporting events are restricted due to the pandemic.

By tapping buttons on a smartphone, users can send cheers and applause to the stadium while watching sports broadcasts from home or other remote locations. To date, the system has been used in around 500 soccer, baseball, and basketball games, delivering a total of more than 100 million cheers to venues.

A ’Talk room’ feature allows users to set up a talk room and enjoy watching the game while listening to and interacting with other fans through live commentary, chats and other audio.

DAZN, meanwhile, promotes diversity, equity and inclusion, and is engaged in a variety of activities to bring the excitement of sports to as many people as possible.

Later this month, various talk room events will be held in collaboration with DAZN's original content such as Yabecchi StadiumYabecchi Stadium and the Baseball Trend Research Institute, as well as other events that will bring together sports fans from various sports, and present campaigns linked to social networking sites.

Martyn Jones, executive vicepresident, DAZN Japan, commented: "We are very pleased to be able to collaborate with Yamaha Corporation's great technology Remote Cheerer to further provide fans with more excitement of live sports. The spread of the new coronavirus is still affecting many people and the sporting world is no exception. We believe that fans' passion and excitement make the sport as exciting as it is.

“Remote Cheerer can bring the fans and the athletes closer without being at the stadium. We also believe this is a great development which will make sports’ first-hand excitement more available to a wider range of people, not just those affected by the coronavirus outbreak, but those who may have other reasons not to be able to go to the stadium easily. DAZN values diversity, equity and inclusion, and we hope that this project will bring the joy and excitement of sport closer to as many people as possible."

"Yamaha continues to take on the challenge of solving various social issues to enrich people's lives with the technology and sensibilities it has cultivated from its roots in sound and music, and Remote Cheerer is one such initiative," added Shinobu Kawase, managing executive officer, Yamaha Corporation.



"We are very pleased that DAZN shares our concept of universal design for the world of sports viewing, and that we can work together to promote a new style of viewing and remote cheering. It's great to be able to work with DAZN, which has created a world where people can watch a variety of sports any time, anywhere, and we hope that this project will encourage more people to use Remote Cheerer to watch sports broadcasts. Through this project, we hope to deliver the power and excitement of sports to as many people as possible and contribute to the further development of the sports industry."