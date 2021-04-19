Vertically-integrated, multi-platform, Spanish-language media company Estrella Media has made two of its core networks, EstrellaTV and Estrella News, available 24/7 on VIZIO SmartCast TVs.
Launched in 2009, EstrellaTV is said to be one of America’s premier Spanish-language television broadcasters and has grown to 15 owned or operated stations and over 30 broadcast affiliates with a catalogue of more than 20,000 hours of available programming that is distributed by the company worldwide. The network also has US carriage agreements with major cable and satellite operators.
The service claims to offer a unique aggregation of Spanish-language programming including national and local news shows, sports, entertainment, talk, reality, drama and comedy, primarily produced in its Estrella Studios in Burbank, California.
SmartCast is VIZIO’s operating system that comes equipped with every new VIZIO Smart TV and powers entertainment options. It provides audiences with home screen access to must-have apps like Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, Hulu, Prime Video, and Peacock and streaming across free channels. VIZIO also has the ability to automatically push SmartCast updates to TVs.
The deal with VIZIO means that SmartCast users will also have access to Estrella News, the first dedicated group of local and national news professionals providing live news to Spanish-language audiences on a 24/7 multiplatform basis. The new network’s main objective is to bring live and breaking news, special assignments, and special reports, all produced in a shorter, more relatable news cycle that fits current consumer trends within the digital and streaming environments.
“It is a golden period in home entertainment as evidenced by VIZIO’s tremendous growth and success in streaming and advertising,” said René Santaella, EVP, digital and streaming media, Estrella Media, commenting on the deal. “Estrella Media is proud to provide free ad-supported ‘in-culture’ entertainment and news programming to the Hispanic community with EstrellaTV and Estrella News.”
“The addition of EstrellaTV Network and Estrella News supports VIZIO’s commitment to providing robust and diverse content options to our millions of viewers,” added Katherine Pond, vice president of business development for VIZIO. “This is another excellent addition to our growing Spanish language content offerings and Spanish speaking audiences across the country.”
