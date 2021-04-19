In a boost to its B2B2C TV service strategy as it aims to improve in-home video delivery management and end-users’ viewing experiences across multiple screens, digital TV and video delivery solutions provider Agile Content has announced the acquisition of leading global Wi-Fi solutions provider, Fon Technology.
Fon’s software-based solutions are designed to empower a global customer base of Tier 1 operators in the telecommunications industry to deliver secure, flexible and scalable carrier-grade Wi-Fi and video services to households. With over 80% of the traffic generated on Fon’s Wi-Fi network globally related to video, its technology is claimed to play a significant role in how video is experienced on multiple screens in today’s homes.
The acquisition of Fon comes at a significant period of growth for Agile Content which is said to have achieved more than 70% organic growth over the last year. Agile Content sees the integration between Fon’s Wi-Fi technology and its TV service as bringing scalable and cost-efficient video solutions for its customers, while also boosting in-house and 5G content delivery innovation.
Looking to achieve greater efficiency and scalability, Agile says operators are increasingly looking to externalise their TV business. It adds that together with Fon and Edgeware – the content processing and video delivery specialist it recently acquired – it can allow operators to capitalise on this trend by removing the risks associated with running services internally.
Equipped with Wi-Fi intelligence through Fon’s technology, new and existing Agile Content customers can improve usability and gain valuable customer insights through data – ensuring higher quality video services that meet the challenges of the current TV delivery environment.
“The agreement with Fon is designed to deliver value to our customers and their end users, as well as drive growth from a business perspective as we further consolidate our position in the European TV market and telco industry,” explained Agile Content CEO Hernán Scapusio (pictured right) . “The collaboration between the three companies – Agile Content, Edgeware and now Fon – advances our B2B2C service strategy. Together, we’re well-positioned to enhance the experience of multimedia consumption in the home technology space, support leading operators, and serve more than 50 million households worldwide with competitive TV services.”
