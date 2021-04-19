Smart video streaming technologies provider Unified Streaming has announced the launch of Unified Remix VOD2Live, designed to support OTT providers in creating live channels from VOD content.
The solution, which is based on the company’s Unified Remix playlist technology, is intended to allow streaming providers to improve viewer engagement while opening up new monetisation opportunities and reduce costs, presenting VOD programming in new curatable linear channels. This approach replicates the traditional lean-back TV experience and is said to removes the need to search through multiple platforms for content. The result is said to a more engaged viewer, generating longer viewing sessions and new monetisation opportunities through an increase in ad spots.
Remix VOD2Live is also attributed with addressing an industry trend that Unified Streaming says is often overlooked: the ongoing popularity and resulting advertising opportunities of live television. By presenting VOD content as a live channel, the tech firm believes providers have an opportunity to generate significantly more viewing time and an extra hour of ad spots per viewer per week.
Unified Remix, which powers Remix VOD2Live, is based on playlists, as opposed to video files, meaning broadcasters and streaming providers are able to manage streams via their own CMS, while making the OTT experience more relevant to the end viewer. It is said to be able to reduce the heavy lifting that file-based workflows require. And because of this approach, Remix VOD2Live negates the need for a live encoder, which considerably reduces set-up costs. It also provides streaming providers with more time to prepare their live channels – to support different codecs, for example, and it paves the way for the likes of on-the-fly editing and combining VOD assets with live events.
“By turning the VOD experience into a live one, Remix VOD2Live sets a new standard for streamed live channels in what is a win-win for both the viewer and streaming provider,” said Simon Westbroek, VP global sales at Unified Streaming. “We are providing viewers with their much-loved content in a format they prefer while also increasing advertising opportunities for the provider. On top of that we’re reducing cost to market by skipping the set-up of a full broadcast chain.”
One of the Beta users of Remix VOD2Live in is French OTT provider Alchimie with over 60,000 hours of content from partners including Arte, France TV and ZDF Enterprises. The company is using Remix VOD2Live to further utilise the VOD catalogue of one of its customers and add new advertising opportunities.
“Alchimie’s philosophy is built on providing viewers with a better content experience – whether that’s through curated content experiences or through monetisation methods that fit with their expectations,” said David Amiot, CTO at Alchimie. “Remix VOD2Live offers an efficient tool for dynamically delivering virtually unlimited linear channels to the right audience with the linear experience of advertising.”
