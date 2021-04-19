In a deal aimed at positioning the global audio streaming service as the optimal global audio partner for entertainment brands in the country, Deezer has signed a partnership with Brazilian video streaming provider Globoplay.
The companies say they will work closely to bring users the best entertainment in the country in one convenient package and as part of the deal and that the move is the first step in a broader strategic partnership that will cover marketing, content and technology.
In January 2021 Globoplay expanded its business with the launch of a hub for online audio content. Through partnerships with independent providers like B9, Globoplay has added a number of acclaimed podcasts like Mamilos and Braincast to its portfolio. Projetos Humanos, a Brazilian news podcast presented by journalist Ivan Mizanzuk, is also currently available on the platform. The latest example of the fim;s podcast initiative is À Mão Armada, the first original Globoplay podcast, produced and narrated by journalist Sônia Bridi. It will be available exclusively to customers on G1 and Deezer.
All Globoplay’s users will be able to now subscribe to Deezer Premium for free for 12 months. This gives them unlimited access to all of Deezer’s premium features and a catalogue of 73 million tracks. The next steps of the partnership between Globoplay and Deezer will bring Brazilian viewers a number of new exclusive original content initiatives. The global audio streaming service has been confirmed as a strategic partner of the 2021 edition of The Voice Brasil.
The two companies are also exploring plans for deeper integration between video and audio entertainment. Indeed Deezer chief commercial officer Laurence Miall-d'Aout said that the firm was uniquely positioned as an independent global player to offer the best value for video and entertainment brands all over the world . “Working with Deezer enables brands to offer their users one of the best music apps on the market, combined with the best local and international music catalogue in the world,” she said. “We are also uniquely positioned to offer partners flexibility and speed, which lets us succeed together.”
“It is a great joy to have Deezer on board with us on The Voice Brasil 2021,” added Manzar Feres, director of integrated business at Globoplay parent Globo. “A music reality show and an audio streaming platform are a perfect match between brand and content. May this be the first of many initiatives together.”
