Leading Middle East and Africa (MENA) region satellite service provider Nilesat has chosen to implement the ATEME TITAN Live platform in projects enabling contribution over IP in its home territory.
In the first of two tender wins, ATEME TITAN Live will enable contribution over IP in a new fibre link between Nilesat and Egyptian Media Production City (EMPC), an information and media complex with studios and outdoor shooting areas for production companies. This architecture will enable EMPC to transfer content much faster than with the previous traditional SDI networks. In addition, ATEME’s TITAN Live video head-end has also been selected to enable Nilesat to expand its current video processing infrastructure for the Egyptian channels. This allows ENMA to increase its footprint internationally.
ATEME believes that the implemented solution will empower Nilesat to take full control of its new platform, providing the opportunity to offer new satellite services. In addition, it claims that Nilesat will benefit from a unique, flexible and transparent business and licensing model, in which licenses are inclusive of all codecs and types of output. This will mean Nilesat will gain all-software capabilities without additional costs.
“As we embarked on these projects ATEME’s offering really stood out from the competition,” commented Nilesat CTO Hamdy Mounir. “[The] TITAN Live solution is not only capable of helping us achieve our current requirements, but it will also enable us to expand our infrastructure as we continue to increase our service offering.”
