In the latest of a series of content deals, FUEL TV will join the World Surf League (WSL) Tour and broadcast pro surfing’s top 34 men and 17 women battle for points, money, and glory in both familiar and off the waters around Australia.
Established in 1976, the WSL says that it is dedicated to changing the world through the power of surfing by creating authentic events, experiences, and storytelling to inspire a growing, global community to live with purpose, originality, and stoke. The WSL consists of tours and events, celebrating the world’s best surfers across all disciplines and annually running more than 180 global contests and crowning the undisputed World Champions across all divisions.
After the 2020 pandemic plagued hiatus, the World Surf League is set to a challenging season under a new format, starting at Pipeline, Hawaii, and finishing at Lower Trestles, in California. Between the two legendary locations, the Tour will cross the globe through Australia, Northern California, mainland Mexico, Brazil, and Tahiti. It will kick off with a super charged Australian Leg, extending from 1 April all the way to 26 May, made up of four back-to-back events in a mix of well-known waters and uncharted territory for Pro Surfing.
The elite-level surf competition will be broadcasted live by FUEL TV, holder of the non-exclusive broadcasting rights of the WSL World Tour for the regions of EMEA, LATAM (excluding Brazil), and Asia, and the exclusive broadcast rights to Portugal.
FUEL TV claims to e that it is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, culture and lifestyles of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, free skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. The service is available as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAsST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service.
After the 2020 pandemic plagued hiatus, the World Surf League is set to a challenging season under a new format, starting at Pipeline, Hawaii, and finishing at Lower Trestles, in California. Between the two legendary locations, the Tour will cross the globe through Australia, Northern California, mainland Mexico, Brazil, and Tahiti. It will kick off with a super charged Australian Leg, extending from 1 April all the way to 26 May, made up of four back-to-back events in a mix of well-known waters and uncharted territory for Pro Surfing.
The elite-level surf competition will be broadcasted live by FUEL TV, holder of the non-exclusive broadcasting rights of the WSL World Tour for the regions of EMEA, LATAM (excluding Brazil), and Asia, and the exclusive broadcast rights to Portugal.
FUEL TV claims to e that it is the only channel focused exclusively on the sports, culture and lifestyles of surfing, skateboarding, snowboarding, free skiing, BMX and MTB, and the art, music and fashion that define them. The service is available as a free advertising-supported streaming television (FAsST) channel in key territories, and as a global premium subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service.