On the heels of adding M6 International, TiJi and Gulli Bil Arabi channels to its offer, MENA-based premium, subscription-based streaming platform Shahid VIP has announced that it is now bringing all the remaining action from the 2021 Formula 1 season in full HD quality.
The coverage begins with the Grand Prix held at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola between 16-18 April 2021 which despite only originally intended to be held as a one-off event in 2020 due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix returns to replace the postponed Chinese Grand Prix as the second round of the 2021 Formula 1 season.
Shahid VIP will allow subscribers to watch, in either English or Arabic commentary, from anywhere and on any device. The move is said by Shahid VIP to reinforce its mission to bring the best content from around the world to its audience through large-scale productions, content acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Shahid VIP is the only Arabic streaming platform in the region bringing Formula 1 to sports fans around the region.
“First, Formula 1 came to MBC Action; now it’s also coming as a standalone offering to Shahid VIP. This is an unrivalled opportunity to watch the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in full high-definition quality with no interruptions,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Chief Content Officer at Shahid. “We’re excited about introducing more sports content for our audiences, and we look forward to streaming more live events.”
Shahid VIP will allow subscribers to watch, in either English or Arabic commentary, from anywhere and on any device. The move is said by Shahid VIP to reinforce its mission to bring the best content from around the world to its audience through large-scale productions, content acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Shahid VIP is the only Arabic streaming platform in the region bringing Formula 1 to sports fans around the region.
“First, Formula 1 came to MBC Action; now it’s also coming as a standalone offering to Shahid VIP. This is an unrivalled opportunity to watch the 2021 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in full high-definition quality with no interruptions,” said Jakob Mejlhede Andersen, Chief Content Officer at Shahid. “We’re excited about introducing more sports content for our audiences, and we look forward to streaming more live events.”