Intelligence cloud for streaming media firm Conviva has announced that its streaming insights data will be integrated with ServiceNow telecom and media industry solutions to enable media, entertainment and telecom companies to deliver proactive customer care for OTT streaming services.
Diagnosing incidents faster and more accurately is critical and providing a more informed and proactive customer care experience when service issues arise has become a key area for streaming providers to differentiate themselves. Conviva’s integration with ServiceNow is designed to deliver the data and insights for providers to meet these needs and deliver great customer service. The enhanced customer experience while reducing average issue resolution times and churn is seen a win-win for streaming providers and their customers.
The partners are confident that their integration will enable streaming providers to offer more reliable streaming services and personalised customer care experiences to drive user acquisition, reduce operational costs and increase customer lifetime value. Streaming customers will be able to automate proactive case creation and ticket generation to identify and diagnose incidents across the entire video delivery supply chain. Adding this additional layer of automation to root cause analysis delivers improved productivity, reduced operating expenses and faster time to issue resolution.
The companies add that by delivering Conviva’s streaming insights directly into the hands of customer care agents using ServiceNow will also enable agents to easily understand a viewer’s streaming experience by quickly evaluating location-related and network issues, devices and operating systems, ISP being used, errors and service issues and the streaming quality. These streaming insights can be further extended via ServiceNow’s telecom and media industry solutions to drive real-time alerts to customers as well as immediate updates available via self-service portals and chatbots.
This integration also includes the ability to identify which customers may have had a poor streaming experience. This allows OTT streaming providers and publishers to target those customers for proactive nurture campaigns, offer them self-help resolutions and ultimately deflect future support calls, resulting in increased customer loyalty, higher NPS scores and reduced churn.
“As streaming providers adapt to the increased demand for content, providing an exceptional customer experience has become an important competitive advantage,” said Bill Demas, CEO at Conviva. “Until now, customer service teams have had limited insight into a customer’s streaming experience, hampering their ability to troubleshoot technical issues and even provide general subscription support. Thanks to Conviva’s work with ServiceNow, agents can now immediately see which service issues are impacting the viewer and provide actionable service recommendations based on this data.”
“When it comes to streaming, the customer experience is everything,” said Chris Bauschka, GM & AVP, global telecommunications, media and technology at ServiceNow. “By integrating Conviva’s streaming insights with ServiceNow telecom and media industry solutions, streaming providers will be able to identify issues faster and proactively keep their customers updated of service issues. This means a more reliable streaming service and personalised customer care experience.”
