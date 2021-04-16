Aiming to scale distribution of the social TV app across its smart TV and pay-TV customer base, OTT and hybrid TV solutions provider Vewd is enabling its users to discover and watch videos based on their interests and social connections on Facebook.
With nearly 40 million Vewd-enabled TVs, set-top boxes, game consoles, and cars shipping each year, and over 350 million connected TV devices enabled to date, Vewd claims to have the largest, independent connected TV ecosystem, enabling content owners to scale distribution, expand viewership and increase revenue.
Facebook Watch includes shows like Red Table Talk, Red Table Talk: The Estefans, STEVE on Watch and Peace of Mind with Taraji; as well as the latest trending videos, live gaming streams, music videos and more.
Effective immediately, device manufacturers can add the app globally, either in the Vewd App Store or integrated into the Vewd OS user experience.
“Facebook Watch offers an impressive line-up of content that keeps viewers coming back for more,” said Vewd CEO Aneesh Rajaram. “We’re pleased to work with Facebook to scale their app distribution across our Smart TV and pay-TV customer base. Our end-to-end OTT software approach combined with our unique market position enables video platforms like Facebook to increase their reach, deploy in new markets and help people discover new video content tailored to their interests and social connections.”
