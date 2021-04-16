With the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games just under 100 days away, research from GWI has revealed that digital channels will be a central viewing strategy for US and UK consumers with streaming-hungry millennials are most eager to watch and support the games this year.





According to the study from GWI, with global sporting events now being broadcast on multiple digital channels, from social media to streaming services, consumers across the world have more ways than ever to keep up with events at the Games from afar.The data from the study noted that millennials appeared to be “all in” when it comes to following the Games. When asked how they plan to follow the Olympics, more than a quarter (27%) of millennials in America said they would follow television network accounts on social media, significantly higher than any other age group in either country. By comparison, just 12% of millennials in the UK said the same.Millennials in both countries were also more likely than any other generation to turn to digital channels to follow the Olympics: a third (36%) of millennials in the US and a fifth of millennials in the UK said that they planned to stream live events online. 28% of American millennials and 21% of millennials in the UK plan to stream highlights online. In addition, more than a quarter (27%) of millennials in America plan to follow athletes on social media, compared to 12% of UK millennials.Yet overall TV will likely still be gold medal winner for both countries when it comes to how people will follow the Games. More people in the UK plan to watch Olympic highlights (45%) on TV than in the US (35%), but 45% of adults in both countries are planning to watch the live events on TV. Nearly half (48%) of millennials surveyed in the UK said they will watch live events on TV, the highest category for this age group in the UK; more than half (51%) of millennials in the US will watch live events on TV. Baby boomers were just as interested in watching the Games live on TV: 46% of boomers in the UK and 52% in the US will do so.“The Olympics represent a really interesting opportunity to see how major sports will evolve as a result of the pandemic. We’ve seen plenty of leagues operate without fans in their stadiums, and to a pretty strong degree of success. But the Olympics are unique in being a global event of massive proportions, with perhaps only the FIFA World Cup being truly comparable,” said GWI vice president, trends and research, US, Virna Sekuj. “As the research suggests, digital channels will be paramount for fan engagement, and how that happens with the Olympics is likely to serve as both a test and inspiration for other sports, as the whole industry grapples with how to adapt to a post-Covid-19 world.”