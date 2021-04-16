Dramacorp Pampas Studios, the Stockholm-based JV between TV veteran Rolf Sohlman’s Pampas and Patrick Nebout’s Dramacorp, has announced that production is to start on a new collection of Agent Hamilton spy thriller movies.

Commissioned by Sweden’s leading commercial broadcaster TV4 and Nordic streaming service C More, the new 4 x 90/ 8 x 45 mins adaptation of Jan Guillou’s best-selling Hamilton books will be co-produced with German public broadcaster ZDF and Beta Film, which also leads the international sales.

Filming is due to start this summer on the new instalments in France, Sweden, Poland and Croatia, which are set to premiere in 2022 on TV4 and C More. Norwegian star Jakob Oftebro (Kon-Tiki; Below The Surface) will reprise the titular role of the young Carl Hamilton, joined once again by Nina Zanjani, Jörgen Thorsson and Annika Hallin. The Hamilton books centre on a Swedish intelligence officer called Carl Hamilton who, having been trained by US Navy Seals, becomes part of a black ops cell within the Swedish military.

Patrick Nebout, chief content officer of Dramacorp Pampas Studios, added: “We see Agent Hamilton as an ever-expanding universe. Current and past international tensions and topics, such as cyber-terrorism, geopolitical clashes, ideologies, provide a never-ending flow of threats which our main character has to confront and adapt to, whether it’s on Nordic soil or in foreign territories. The new, longer-episode format will give us the space to deliver not just more high-octane action, but also to do justice to the characters and emotions that lie at the heart of all great drama.”