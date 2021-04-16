Content creation, funding and distribution company BossaNova has announced its latest investment and partnership on a quick turnaround hour-long documentary from specialist factual indie, Factual Factory, part of the Satisfaction Group in France.

Stuck In The Suez, Dredging a Supersize Cargo Ship was ordered by RMC Networks, and is exec produced by Rodolphe Guignard with BossaNova taking worldwide distribution rights.

The documentary investigates the origins of the chaos that ensued when the Ever Given, one of the world’s largest cargo ships transporting 20,000 containers through one of the most critical waterways on the planet, was hit by a mighty sandstorm. Stuck in the mud and sand, the 400m long vessel instantly brought much of the world’s global trade to a halt with hundreds of ships backed up on either side, creating a catastrophic logjam with a daily price tag of $10 billion dollars.

The film chronicles every step of the rescue, weaving together archival footage, CGI, and key interviews with those who were on the front lines and how an innovative combination of technology and brute force ultimately saved the day.

Rodolphe Guignard, global head of factual documentaries at Factual Factory, said: “Being reactive to current affairs and providing viewers with a profound insight into major events is an essential value. The relationship of trust built with Paul [Heaney] over the years and the expertise of his team at BossaNova allow us to be ambitious and to deliver premium quality content in record time.

Paul Heaney, co-founder and CEO of BossaNova said: “Stuck in the Suez is exactly the type of project BossaNova was created for – to be able to tell the important stories of our time to global audiences in a way that is flexible, creative and collaborative. Rodolphe has huge editorial and business expertise in facilitating co-productions from his time at RMC and has always been integral to our Development Day initiatives; in fact RMC was the first channel to take part. We are able to work closely together to tell this historically crucial tale to the rest of the world.”